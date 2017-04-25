Rui En explains herself to elderly Singaporean couple

Actress Rui En was reportedly rude to an elderly couple who are her neighbours. — Picture by Damien Teo

SINGAPORE, April 25 — Actress Rui En has made the news again, this time for upsetting an elderly couple.

The couple, who are the 36-year-old’s neighbours in Clementi, wrote to Lianhe Wanbao to complain about the actress.

According to them, Rui En knocked on their door, and asked if they had a power bank so that she could charge her phone.

They did not have one, but invited her to use their land line.

When Rui En could not get through to the numbers she dialled, she slammed the phone down twice.

Her call did eventually go through, and she spoke to someone who was apparently her helper, telling the person that she was waiting for her.

The couple told Lianhe Wanbao that the actress was in a huff, and was agitated.

They told the newspaper that she did not thank them for her help.

Hype Records, which manages the actress, released a statement yesterday, and a spokesman told TODAY that the matter has been resolved.

“This is a small neighbourhood dispute. Rui En has explained (her actions) to her neighbours, which has resulted in understanding between the parties,” the statement said. — TODAY