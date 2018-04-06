Rowan Atkinson is out of retirement in ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 6 — Following the teaser recently, Universal Pictures has today released the first trailer that sees Rowan Atkinson return for his third outing as the bumbling yet loveable spy in Johnny English Strikes Again.

Currently a teacher, Atkinson finds himself back in action as he tries to apprehend a criminal mastermind who has revealed the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Johnny English Strikes Again is the third instalment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.”

Also starring in the film are Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko as Ophelia, Ben Miller as Angus Bough, Jake Lacy as Jason, Miranda Hennessy as Tara, David Mumeni as Fabian, Tuncay Gunes as Ted Guest, Nick Owenford and Junichi Kajioka.

Johnny English Strikes Again is set for release on September 20.

A screengrab from upcoming ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’.