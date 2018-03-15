Ross Lynch cast in ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ reboot

A file picture of US actor Ross Lynch. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — The Disney Channel alum joins the lineup of Netflix’s magical coming-of-age series.

Former Disney Channel (Austin and Ally) star Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle, the titular character’s boyfriend. He was last seen as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Marc Meyers biopic My Friend Dahmer.

Harvey is “the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart,” TheWrap quoted sources as saying.

Critically acclaimed Mad Men and Feud star Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the series was developed as a companion series to fellow Archie Comics adaptation Riverdale.

Riverdale is set in a darker, grimmer world than that of the light-hearted comics, and Sabrina will follow suit.

The series reimagines the story of Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch trying to juggle her occult nature and her high school problems.

The cast also includes Miranda Otto (Homeland) and Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee) is also at the helm of sister production Riverdale.

Lee Toland Krieger (Riverdale, The Age of Adaline) will direct and also executive produce.

A previous TV outing for Sabrina was a comic adaptation that ran from 1996-2003, starring Melissa Joan Hart. — AFP-Relaxnews