Rosie Huntington-Whiteley expecting first child with Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham arrive at the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — It looks like the stork is going to have a busy year making deliveries to Hollywood.

After months of hiding her stomach behind large handbags and beneath ponchos, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has confirmed that she is expecting a baby with fiancé Jason Statham.

In a photo posted to her official Instagram account, the glowing mum-to-be showed off baby bump in a bikini against a tranquil beach setting.

She captioned it: “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie.”

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Dad-to-be Statham is credited with taking the photo.

This will be the 29-year-old model’s her first child with the 49-year-old action star. The couple confirmed their engagement last January.