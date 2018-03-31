‘Roseanne’ renewed on the heels of hugely successful revival

Actor John Goodman and actress/executive producer Roseanne Barr attend The Roseanne Series Premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California March 23, 2018. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, March 31 — The broadcaster ABC has renewed the TV show just three days after the reboot aired.

The order is for 13 episodes — up from nine in the current instalment — Deadline noted.

It is the show’s 11th season, but with a 21-year gap since its initial nine-season run.

The multi-camera sitcom features the complete original cast, including Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Michael Fishman as DJ Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, and Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner. (Barr and Gilbert are also executive producers.)

The show debuted to unexpectedly huge ratings. Its March 27 premiere was the highest-rated scripted broadcast of the season, and the highest-rated sitcom in more than three years for the network. Roseanne averaged 18.2 million viewers over the hour’s back-to-back episodes.

Those numbers outshined the ratings for the original series finale, which aired in 1997.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” ABC president Channing Dungey. — AFP-Relaxnews