Rose McGowan investigates paranormal activity in ‘The Sound’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Rose McGowan and Christopher Lloyd star in upcoming paranormal film The Sound from Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films.

In the horror thriller, McGowan stars as writer and supernatural sceptic Kelly who is a specialist in acoustic physics, whereby she uses low-frequency tactile sound waves to debunk reported paranormal activities.

McGowan finds herself in the thick of unexplainable things when she sets off to uncover the truth behind a supposedly haunted subway station.

The film also stars Michael Eklund, Richard Gunn, and Jane Moffat.

The synopsis of the film reads: ““Kelly (McGowan) is a writer and a sceptic of the supernatural. As a specialist in acoustic physics, she uses low-frequency tactile sound-waves to debunk reported paranormal activities for her online blog. When presented a new case of a supposedly haunted subway station Kelly sets off to uncover the truth behind the hoax that involves a 40-year-old unexplained suicide. Her investigation takes her deep into the abandoned station where her scepticism is tested. As Kelly ascends into the depths of the Metro’s darkness she is confronted by an unforeseen evil. In the vastness, she must face her own haunted memories to find the truth and surface back into the light.”

The Sound is set for release on September 29.

A screengrab from upcoming paranormal film ‘The Sound’ that stars Rose McGowan and Christopher Lloyd.