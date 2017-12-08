Rosamund Pike, Daniel Bruhl lead a hijacking in ‘7 Days in Entebbe’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Focus Features has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller 7 Days in Entebbe that stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl.

The film is based on true events that transpired following the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris, demanding the freedom of dozens of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel. The plane was diverted to Entebbe, Uganda where the hijackers held the passengers hostage for a A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘7 Days in Entebbe’ that stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl. week.

The film also follows the hijackers and hostages as well as the political leaders trying to decide whether to negotiate or send an elite special forces unit on a dramatic rescue mission, dubbed “Operation Entebbe”, to free the hostages.

The film also stars Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi and Denis Ménochet.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From the director of Narcos, 7 Days in Entebbe is based on the 1976 true story of four hijackers who took a plane hostage and forced it to land in Entebbe, Uganda, while they demanded the release of dozens of Palestinian terrorists. The ticking-clock thriller follows the hijackers and hostages as well as the political leaders trying to decide whether to negotiate or send an elite special forces unit on a dramatic rescue mission to free the hostages.”

7 Days in Entebbe is set for release on March 16, 2018.