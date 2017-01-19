Rooney Mara, Jason Segel tackle the afterlife in ‘The Discovery’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Netflix has shared a trailer for the upcoming film The Discovery, which will be available via the streaming service on March 31.

Rooney Mara and Jason Segel star in The Discovery, which is to get its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, according to IndieWire.

The film revolves around the two main characters as they fall in love. It is set one year after the existence of the afterlife was scientifically verified, leading millions to end their lives.

Charlie McDowell directs The Discovery. ― AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘The Discovery’ that stars Rooney Mara and Jason Segel. ― AFP pic