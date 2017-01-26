‘Room’ star Jacob Tremblay signs for ‘The Predator’

Jacob Tremblay at the Independent Spirit Awards, February 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — With The Predator getting ready to enter principal photography in February, Canadian child actor, Jacob Tremblay of Room fame, has now been added to the cast.

Tremblay joins Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, and Olivia Munn for The Predator.

The news comes as Thomas Jane is believed to be on the verge of joining the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Predator, set for release in March 2018, will become the fourth film in an action movie franchise about an alien warrior that hunts humans for sport.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Bill Duke, Jesse Ventura, Richard Chaves and Sonny Landham starred in 1987’s Predator, though only Elpidia Carrillo returned for a 1990 sequel.

A 2010 reboot Predators featured Adrien Brody, Danny Trejo, Walt Goggins, and Laurence Fishburne; though considered a disappointment at review, it tripled its production budget at the international box office and provided an early glimpse of this year’s acclaimed Moonlight star Mahershala Ali.

The Predator is being directed by one of the original film’s co-stars, Shane Black, now better known as the writer and director behind Iron Man 3, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys. — AFP-Relaxnews