Ron Howard teases ‘desperate and dangerous’ set images from Han Solo film

A screengrab from Ron Howard’s Twitter account that teases a set picture from upcoming Han Solo film. LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Ron Howard is yet again teasing fans with more images from the upcoming standalone Han Solo film.

This time, the director is hinting at some bleak scenes that await which he shared on his social media accounts.

He captioned his foggy on-location set picture on Twitter with: “Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times in the Galaxy.”

Howard also uploaded a similar foggy looking set picture on Instagram with the exact same caption.

While not much can really be seen in the picture, fans have already started spinning theories on what lies ahead. We’ll just have to wait till the movie comes out in May 25, 2018 to find out the truth.

Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times. A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT