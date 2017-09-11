Ron Howard shares set image from Han Solo film

The first official image of the cast of the upcoming intergalactic adventure has just been released by Lucasfilm. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Ron Howard is teasing fans yet again with another image from the upcoming standalone Han Solo film.

Howard took to Twitter to share another image from the set and this time it was that of a steering wheel from one of the landspeeders.

We can’t say for sure, but the hands on the controls seem to be wearing similar gloves like those worn by Harrison Ford aka Han in some shots from the original Star Wars.

While the film was thrown into a loop following creative differences earlier this year, Howard stepped in to finish the film and has continuously teased fans with set images.

As exciting as this may seem, we’ll still have to wait till May 25, 2018 to find out exactly what will go down in the movie.

Working on Saturday here in the Galaxy pic.twitter.com/eIx9SBjycA — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 9, 2017