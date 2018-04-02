Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ron Howard says new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ trailer coming soon

Monday April 2, 2018
01:54 PM GMT+8

A screengrab from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ that stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.A screengrab from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ that stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.LOS ANGELES, April 2 — Ron Howard has reportedly confirmed that we can anticipate a new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story sometime soon.

Howard took to Twitter to reassure fans on the status of the movie saying that “finishing touches were being done” and one more look at the film will be released.

Despite the early setbacks, excitement for this next instalment continues to grow although fans still don’t know much about the movie except that the prequel will focus on Alden Ehrenreich as the lovable rogue Han Solo before he met Luke and Leia Skywalker.

The film will also star Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany and Joonas Suotamo.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25.

