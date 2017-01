Romantic sci-fi drama ‘The Space Between Us’ premieres in LA (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ­— The stars of The Space Between Us came out to premiere the romantic sci-fi drama in Los Angeles.

Asa Butterfield plays Gardner Elliot, the first human born on Mars, who travels to Earth for the first time and embarks on an adventure with a street smart girl he met online to discover how he came to be.

The Space Between Us opens in theatres on February 3. — Reuters

