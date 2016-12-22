Rolling Stones ‘Olé’ and ‘Havana Moon’ documentaries to show on US TV next month

Two documentaries on The Rolling Stones’ recent performances in Latin America are both set to make their US TV premiere on Starz next month. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — The Rolling Stones Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America tour documentary and Havana Moon concert documentary are both set to make their US TV premiere on Starz next month, reports Deadline.

Olé! Olé! Olé!, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, will premiere at 9pm Sunday, January 15, with Havana Moon debuting a week later, at 9pm Sunday, January 22.

Fans can also download and stream the documentaries via the Starz app beginning January 15.

Olé Olé Olé! follows the band on their tour in early 2016 tour through 10 Latin American cities, as well as giving an inside look at the creation of the historic Cuba show, while Havana Moon features the full Havana concert, which marked the end of their tour and the first time any foreign rock band has played Cuba.

The documentaries include interviews with the band as well as performances of classic songs such as (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Honky Tonk Women, Sympathy for the Devil, Paint It Black and Miss You. — AFP-Relaxnews