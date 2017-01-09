‘Rogue One’ shoots down box office foes for fourth week

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Rogue One, the latest chapter in the Star Wars intergalactic saga, kept the box office force for the fourth consecutive week, industry estimates for North America showed yesterday.

The Disney film, the first stand-alone episode in the eight-film series, follows the mission of rebel alliance fighters trying to steal plans to the Empire’s feared Death Star.

The movie pulled in US$22 million (RM98.4 million) this past weekend, according to box office monitor Exhibitor Relations, bringing its four-week total to US$477.3 million.

The film Hidden Figures came in a close second, opening in wide release and raking in US$21.8 million in its third week. The biographical comedy-drama based on a book of the same name recounts the story of African-American mathematicians who helped NASA to put the first men in space, while dealing with segregation in the workplace.

Universal’s animated musical Sing fell to third, with a US$19.6 million take over the weekend and an accumulated total of US$213.4 million.

The actors who voice the cartoon characters — Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon — also do their own singing.

The horror film Underworld: Blood Wars, starring Kate Beckinsale as a vampire death dealer clinched fourth place with US$13.1 million in its debut weekend.

La La Land, a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals took fifth with US$10 million, bringing its cumulative receipts after five weeks to US$51.7.

The whimsical film featuring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone leads the race for statuettes at yesterday’s Golden Globes ceremony, the champagne-drenched launch of the entertainment industry’s awards season.

Rounding out the top ten were:

Passengers (US$8.8 million)

Why Him? (US$6.5 million)

Moana (US$6.4 million)

Fences (US$4.7 million)

Assassin’s Creed (US$3.8 million) — AFP