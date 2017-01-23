‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ crosses US$1b mark

The cast of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ pose together during the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles December 10, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has crossed the US$1 billion (RM4.44 billion) threshold at the worldwide box office.

The movie is Disney’s fourth film released in 2016 to reach the milestone, which it achieved over the weekend of January 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The company’s Captain America: Civil War took home US$1.153 billion in total, while the Pixar/Disney collaboration Finding Dory made US$1.028 billion and Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia raked in US$1.024 billion.

Starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, Rogue One is the first stand-alone episode in the intergalactic franchise. — AFP-Relaxnews