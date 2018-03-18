Roger Daltrey announces new LP, shares first track

Roger Daltrey of The Who performs at Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, October 9, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 18 — The Who’s Roger Daltrey has announced plans to release a solo studio album titled As Long As I Have You and shared its title track.

The new album will consist of a mix of original tracks written by Daltrey and covers of songs that have inspired him over the years, including Nick Cave’s Into My Arms, You Haven’t Done Nothing by Stevie Wonder, Stephen Stills’ How Far and the title track, which was originally recorded by Garnet Mimms in 1964.

While Daltrey has released a number of solo albums over the years, As Long As I Have You will be his first since 1992’s Rocks in the Head. More recently, Daltrey released the 2014 album Going Back Home, a collaboration with Wilko Johnson.

Daltrey’s fellow The Who member Pete Townshend will play guitar on seven of the album’s tracks; other artists to feature include Mick Talbot on keyboards and Sean Genockey on lead guitar.

The album is set for release on June 1 and will be available in several formats, including CD, 180g Black Vinyl, limited 180g red vinyl (available exclusively via thewho.com) and digital. — AFP-Relaxnews