Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper team up for summer tour

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper have announced plans for a joint summer tour. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Rock and pop icons Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart are to tour together in July and August 2017 with most of its 18 dates centred around New York, the east, and midwestern locations.

Grammy Award-winning artists Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are teaming up for a two-month circuit of central and eastern USA which begins July 6 in Hollywood, Florida and concludes on August 12 in Houston, Texas.

Four dates in New York state and two in New Jersey figure along the way, with the four shows that bookend the route in Florida and Texas among the larger venues booked.

Others include performances in Tuscaloosa (Alabama), Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio), Bristow (Virginia), and Tinley Park (Illinois).

Joint interviews are scheduled for January 25 (the Today Show and Watch What Happens Live) and January 27 (Access Hollywood) as the pair prepare for the mid-year concerts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 via livenation.com. — AFP-Relaxnews