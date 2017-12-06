Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Rocker John Mayer undergoes emergency appendectomy

Wednesday December 6, 2017
Musician John Mayer performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York September 28, 2013. The festival is an initiative of the Global Poverty Project, which is a movement to end extreme poverty. — Reuters picMusician John Mayer performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York September 28, 2013. The festival is an initiative of the Global Poverty Project, which is a movement to end extreme poverty. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 6— Rock singer-songwriter John Mayer yesterday went into emergency surgery for removal of his appendix, forcing his band featuring former members of the Grateful Dead to postpone a show.

The 40-year-old Mayer “was admitted into the hospital for an emergency appendectomy” early yesterday, a representative said in a statement without further detail.

Dead and Company — featuring Mayer along with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann — postponed a concert scheduled for yesterday in New Orleans, saying it would be rescheduled.

The group has been touring since 2015 when the Grateful Dead, the legendary jam rockers of the hippie era, officially retired. Dead and Company is next set to play tomorrow in Orlando, Florida.

Mayer has enjoyed a string of chart-topping albums since the 2000s with his blend of mid-tempo acoustic rock and blues.

He has drawn additional attention for a series of relationships with women celebrities including Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. — AFP

