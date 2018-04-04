Rock & Roll Hall of Fame set for Saturday unveiling

The Rock and Rock Hall of Fame is devoting a full floor to its 2018 inductees. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 4 — A revamped Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to be revealed to the public on April 7 following a multi-year, multi-million-dollar transformation.

The unveiling is taking place exactly a week ahead of the 2018 induction ceremony in Cleveland, and a full floor of the museum will be set up to celebrate the inductees.

Fan engagement is a key element of the new Hall of Fame, with floor-to-ceiling video screens, interactive presentations and a real-time LED news ticker all in place with that in mind.

The centrepiece of the transformation, the Power of Rock Experience in the venue’s Connor Theatre, already had its big reveal: The immersive theatre experience, based around a film by the late Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, got its debut last summer. Also unveiled over the summer were Say It Loud! story booths, which gave fans the experience of being interviewed about their favourite rock moments by past inductees.

That experience will now give way to a new interactive feature, as voting stations will allow visitors to suggest future inductees, with a digital leaderboard tallying up the fan votes.

Those visiting the transformed venue will also be able to view a new exhibit called “Shine a Light,” which opened last month and showcases many of the Rock Hall’s newest acquisitions, including Jerry Lee Lewis’s piano, an outfit worn by Pink and drumheads from Tré Cool.

The unveiling will kick off Rock Week, which will run through the induction ceremony on April 14. Inductees this year include Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe; just announced last week, presenters will include Mary J Blige, Brandon Flowers and Howard Stern, while singer Andra Day will perform in honor of Nina Simone.

On induction day, red carpet arrivals will be livestreamed from 5:30pm to 7:30pm local time on rockhall.com, Facebook and YouTube. The induction will be broadcast on HBO in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews