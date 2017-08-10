Robert Redford and Jane Fonda find love again in ‘Our Souls at Night’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — See Robert Redford and Jane Fonda fall in love all over again in this teaser trailer for Netflix’s Our Souls at Night.

Adapted from Kent Haruf’s best-selling novel, the film stars Fonda as Addie Moore, a widow in small-town Colorado who finds love later in life with Louis Waters (played by Redford), her long-time neighbour and a widower himself.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbour, Louis Waters (Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbours for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.”

The film also stars Bruce Dern, Matthias Schoenaerts, Judy Greer and Iain Armitage.

Our Souls at Night is set for release on September 29.

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Our Souls at Night’ that stars Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.