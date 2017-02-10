Robert Redford and Jackie Chan to narrate BBC ‘Earth’ sequel

LONDON, Feb 10 — Robert Redford and Jackie Chan are lending their voices to narrate the sequel to the BBC’s 2007 hit film Earth.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Redford will narrate Earth: One Amazing Day which will explore some of the planet’s most interesting creatures in an immersive voyage across the continents.

Chan has been tapped to narrate the Mandarin language release.

The nature documentary, which was directed by Peter Webber (The Girl with the Pearl Earring) and Richard Dale (The Human Body) is currently in post-production.

The 2007 release of Earth raked in US$112 million (RM 497.17 million) at the box office and featured the voices of Patrick Stewart for the UK and James Earl Jones for the US. — AFP-Relaxnews