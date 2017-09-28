Robert Plant shares new song featuring Chrissie Hynde (VIDEO)

Robert Plant's 'Carry Fire' is out October 13. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — With an album set to arrive next month, Robert Plant has revealed the single Bluebirds Over the Mountain and revealed a string of North American tour dates set for next year.

Bluebirds Over the Mountain has previously been recorded by Ritchie Valens and the Beach Boys; as previously revealed, Plant’s version features Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.

It follows the album’s first single, The May Queen, which was revealed in August, as well as a second title, Bones of Saints, which came earlier this month.

The newest single is available as an instant download when fans pre-order Plant’s upcoming album, Carry Fire, which is due out October 13.

The track is accompaned by an animated video.

Plant and his band the Sensational Shape Shifters also announced plans to perform a dozen shows in North America beginning on February 9; that tour leg runs through March 2 for now, with more dates to be added.

Before that, they’re set to perform shows throughout the UK and Ireland beginning in mid-November. — AFP-Relaxnews