Robert Plant previews new LP with single ‘The May Queen’

The 11-track album is the artist’s 11th studio LP. — Handout via AFPLONDON, Aug 18 — Robert Plant has revealed plans for a new full-length album called Carry Fire, due out in October.

The 11-track album is the artist’s 11th studio LP and follows on from 2014’s Lullaby and... the Ceaseless Roar.

According to Plant, “the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

In addition to Plant’s band the Sensational Space Shifters, a number of guest artists will feature on the latest LP. Among them, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders joins Plant for the duet Bluebirds over the Mountain, which has previously been recorded by Ritchie Valens and the Beach Boys.

The first single from the album, The May Queen, is now available to hear on YouTube; an instant download of the song is available with all album pre-orders.

Plant and the Space Shifters are to begin a world tour in support of the album starting in November, with the first shows taking place in the UK and Ireland.

Carry Fire will be released on October 13. — AFP-Relaxnews