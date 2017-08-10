Robert Pattinson on why he wants to ‘be misunderstood’

Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of the film ‘The Lost City of Z’ in London February 16, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Robert Pattinson is opening on why he wants to keep his life private and why he isn’t that fond of being famous.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Pattinson revealed that he prefers living a mysterious life and that he would stay “silent” in the public eye, if given the chance. “If I could stay silent, I would.”

He added: “I want to be misunderstood. People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they’re constantly creating who they think you are.”

Pattinson also revealed that while the Twillight fame made him a household name, it affected his privacy and he had to take extreme measures to avoid the paparazzi.

“There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. It just involves effort, and most people can’t be bothered to put the effort in,” Pattinson said referring to how he would resort to riding in the trunks of cars and trading outfits with his friends to avoid being spotted.

