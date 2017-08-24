Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Robert Downey Jr hints these two characters are in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Thursday August 24, 2017
04:25 PM GMT+8

Actor Robert Downey Jr arrives for the world premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2017. — Reuters picActor Robert Downey Jr arrives for the world premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Robert Downey Jr may have just confirmed that Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau will indeed be in Avengers: Infinity War.

Downey Jr took to Instagram to post of an “Infinity War” set picture that included his Iron Man co-stars Paltrow (who plays his love interest Pepper) and Favreau (who plays Stark’s bodyguard and friend Happy Hogan).

The post showed the three actors together with the caption: “Infinity Trinity… #infinitywar and street crad @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee… (sic)”

This will be Paltrow’s first appearance in an Avengers movie since the first film in the series was released in 2012. Favreau has been in all Iron Man films and he also directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2. This will mark his first appearance in the Avengers franchise,

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release on May 4, 2018.

 

 

Infinity Trinity ... #infinitywar 📸and street cred @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee ...

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

