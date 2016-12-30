Rob Kardashian leaves hospital after diabetes-related scare

Sources claim Rob Kardashian has been stress eating due to his turbulent relationship with Blac Chyna. — Picture via Instagram.com/BlacChyna LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Rob Kardashian has left hospital after suffering a diabetic attack on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, who were the first to break the news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked himself into West Hills Medical Centre near his home in Hidden Hills, California.

His mother Kris Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna were later spotted arriving at the facility separately.

A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Kardashian’s trip to the hospital was related to his diabetes.

TMZ had also reported their sources as saying the 29-year-old had been stress eating because of his turbulent relationship with Chyna. His weight gain and related issues triggered diabetes issues.

“He’s been so stressed out, so [he’s] not taking care of himself or eating right,” a source told Us Weekly. “Stress affects his diabetes.”

Kardashian was previously hospitalised for his type 2 diabetes last December.

Kardashian and Chyna reportedly had a massive fight one week before Christmas. He later went on a social media rant, saying she had left him and taken their newborn daughter, Dream.

The couple reunited for Christmas after their explosive fight, but various gossip sites said they continue to live separately.