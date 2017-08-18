Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are back with more culinary adventures (VIDEO)

Friday August 18, 2017
02:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

After Spain attack, Trump cites dubious Muslim execution storyAfter Spain attack, Trump cites dubious Muslim execution story

Health Ministry: Pensioners to receive generic medicines at public hospitalsHealth Ministry: Pensioners to receive generic medicines at public hospitals

Gold No. 7 for Malaysia from mixed team compound archeryGold No. 7 for Malaysia from mixed team compound archery

The Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing itThe Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing it

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan in a scene from their latest comedy ‘The Trip to Spain’. — Screen capture via YouTubeRob Brydon and Steve Coogan in a scene from their latest comedy ‘The Trip to Spain’. — Screen capture via YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon star in this faux-documentary series where they embark on a six-part episodic road trip through Spain, sampling the restaurants, eateries, and sights along the way.

Coogan pounces on the chance to finally pen the travel memoir he has been desperately waiting to write, and invites his old friend Brydon along.

Brydon on the other hand, agrees to the trip simply to escape his screaming kid back home and it doesn’t take too long before they start getting on each other nerves.

This is the third movie in a series of culinary adventures by the funny duo, and also stars Marta Barrio and Claire Keelan.

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the comedy was released in the US on August 11, 2017. 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline