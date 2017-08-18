Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are back with more culinary adventures (VIDEO)

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan in a scene from their latest comedy ‘The Trip to Spain’. — Screen capture via YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon star in this faux-documentary series where they embark on a six-part episodic road trip through Spain, sampling the restaurants, eateries, and sights along the way.

Coogan pounces on the chance to finally pen the travel memoir he has been desperately waiting to write, and invites his old friend Brydon along.

Brydon on the other hand, agrees to the trip simply to escape his screaming kid back home and it doesn’t take too long before they start getting on each other nerves.

This is the third movie in a series of culinary adventures by the funny duo, and also stars Marta Barrio and Claire Keelan.

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the comedy was released in the US on August 11, 2017.