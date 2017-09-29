Rizal Halim to direct ‘Keluang Man’ movie

Surely many are anxious to find out who will take on the role of Keluang Man. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Rejoice fans of the popular ‘90s animated series Keluang Man as it seems that efforts to bring the local TV series onto the big screen is finally coming to fruition.

The good news was revealed by renowned filmmaker and producer Aziz M. Osman, who uploaded a teaser poster of the upcoming live-action adaptation on his Facebook.

Despite not having any caption accompanying the post, the poster itself discloses that his production company Ace Motion Pictures will be in charge of producing the film.

The poster also bears the name of Australia-based director Rizal Halim, who will be the one helming the silver screen adaptation.

For those who are unfamiliar with the name Rizal Halim, he was the first Malay filmmaker to have directed a movie in Australia. His movie, Lurking Woods, was screened early last year.

The photo uploaded by Aziz came as a surprise as Cinema Online has previously written an article on talks of KRU Studios director and producer Yusry Abdul Halim and actor Azhar Sulaiman bringing Keluang Man to the big screen.

Azhar, who uploaded photos of the meeting, also wrote a caption stating his dilemma of choosing an actor to play the titular character.

Inspired by Batman, children born after the year 2000 will most likely be unaware of the local superhero.

An interesting point about the character is that behind the mask, Keluang Man is actually a man named Borhan, who is a mental patient staying at Hospital Bahagia Tampoi.

Mental patient Samad, also known as Tiong Man, is his sidekick and together they embark on various adventures in helping the police fight against crimes.

Hopefully, the production company will choose an actor suitable for the role so as not to disappoint the series’ loyal fans. — CinemaOnline