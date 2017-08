Riz Ahmed circling role in ‘Venom’

The British actor most recently starred in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Riz Ahmed is reportedly in early talks to join the Venom movie.

While details on his role have not yet been revealed, sources told Variety that “he’ll be playing a popular Marvel Comics character”.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the spinoff of the Spider-Man franchise, and Tom Hardy is attached to star.

Venom is set to hit cinemas on October 5, 2018.