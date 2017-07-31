Rihanna hilariously hits back at body shamers calling her ‘too fat’

Cast member Rihanna at the premiere for ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — Body shamers take note, Rihanna doesn’t give two hoots about her weight and has the perfect response to all those trolls hounding her about it.

Rihanna flaunted her beautiful curves in a series of sexy new Instagram photos recently and it of course stirred chatter online from body shamers that she has packed on a few pounds.

But RiRi had the perfect response for that: In a video posted by a fan Instagram account, the singer can be seen picking up snacks at a convenience store with her friend, who recorded the clip, seemingly shaming her for picking up all the snacks. Panning the camera around to another one of her friends, the woman tells the cameras: “You’re judging her, stop judging her!”

Rihanna referenced the video and hilariously wrote this in the comments, much to the delight of her fans: “Somebody called me too fat?”

She added three crying laughing emojis to remind everyone that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. You go RiRi!