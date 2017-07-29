Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

RIhanna helps put Kendrick Lamar’s new video on top (VIDEO)

Saturday July 29, 2017
03:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Produksi sanggah Afifah, tiada kaitan pusat karaokeProjekMMO: Produksi sanggah Afifah, tiada kaitan pusat karaoke

When civil and Muslim laws clash over the ‘bin Abdullah’ caseWhen civil and Muslim laws clash over the ‘bin Abdullah’ case

The Edit: Lovelorn tech fans go on imaginary dates in Hong KongThe Edit: Lovelorn tech fans go on imaginary dates in Hong Kong

Stop becoming victims of DAP’s lies, DPM tells Chinese votersStop becoming victims of DAP’s lies, DPM tells Chinese voters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has gotten good reviews and is tipped as one of the year’s best albums. Hot off that album is the video for the track Loyalty, which features songstress Rihanna.

Kendrick Lamar's latest album has gotten rave reviews. — Reuters picKendrick Lamar's latest album has gotten rave reviews. — Reuters picThe video is so far trending on YouTube’s charts and is fairly entertaining – showing Lamar and Rihanna do their best Bonnie and Clyde impressions.

Screenshots from the video have also surfaced on social media – a sure bet that it’s a hit. It’s racked up over five million hits so far on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Have a watch to find out what all the fuss is about.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline