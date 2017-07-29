RIhanna helps put Kendrick Lamar’s new video on top (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has gotten good reviews and is tipped as one of the year’s best albums. Hot off that album is the video for the track Loyalty, which features songstress Rihanna.

Kendrick Lamar's latest album has gotten rave reviews. — Reuters picThe video is so far trending on YouTube’s charts and is fairly entertaining – showing Lamar and Rihanna do their best Bonnie and Clyde impressions.

Screenshots from the video have also surfaced on social media – a sure bet that it’s a hit. It’s racked up over five million hits so far on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Have a watch to find out what all the fuss is about.