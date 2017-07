Rihanna dazzles at ‘Valerian’ world premiere in Hollywood (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 19 ― Singer Rihanna was the star attraction on the black carpet at the world premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Monday (July 17) in Hollywood.

Although she only has a small part in the film asashape-shifting go-go dancer, all eyes were on her as she arrived.

Her co-stars said they were impressed with the pop icon's commitment to her role. ― Reuters

Cast member Rihanna at the premiere for ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ in Los Angeles. ― Reuters pic