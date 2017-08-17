Ridley Scott producing ‘The Beast Is an Animal’ for Amazon

The pilot for 'The Vatican,' directed by Ridley Scott, did not convince Showtime to go forward with the series. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 17 — Peternelle van Arsdale’s acclaimed dark fantasy about secret powers in a time of witch trials is to become an Amazon Studios movie from the company behind The Martian, Stoker and Alien: Covenant.

Directorial duo Bert & Bertie — Katie Ellwood and Amber Templemore-Finlayson — won critical acclaim for short film The Taxidermist and went on to direct YouTube Red dramatic comedy Dance Camp for AwesomenessTV.

They’re on board for The Beast Is an Animal, a period fantasy with dark folktale elements.

The novel, book editor Peternelle van Arsdale’s first, was published by Simon & Schuster just this past February.

Its main character, Alys, grows up in a village governed by the fear of two soul eaters and the beast that is said to control them.

She keeps a secret that could save the world but also lead to her own conviction as a witch.

Scott Free Productions, co-founded by Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator director Ridley Scott, has already been involved with acclaimed Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, as well as Numb3rs, The Good Wife and February 2017 spin-off The Good Fight.

Three more prominent Scott Free productions are due this year, with Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 and Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express expected in October and November 2017 respectively.

Watergate biopic Mark Felt, from Concussion director Peter Landesman, is set for a late September debut. — AFP-Relaxnews