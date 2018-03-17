Ridley Scott in talks to direct ‘Queen & Country’ movie

Ridley Scott is producing a new TV series called ‘The Terror,’ coming March 26 to AMC. — AFP picLONDON, March 17 — British filmmaker Ridley Scott is reportedly in talks with Fox to direct and produce a big-screen adaptation of the Queen & Country graphic novel.

The cult Alien director could be set to dabble in the world of espionage. According to The Wrap, Ridley Scott is in talks with Fox to helm the big-screen adaptation of the Queen & Country comic book by American author Greg Rucka. Ridley Scott would reportedly produce and direct the project.

This spy-based comic book series follows members of a special operations section of the British secret service, called the Minders.

More precisely, the comic focuses on Tara Chace, a secret agent used as bait to lure out an international terrorist following an attack in London.

The original comic book series comprises 32 issues, published between 2001 and 2007. Queen & Country: Broken Ground won the Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for “Best New Series” in 2002.

Actress Ellen Page was at one time lined up to play the lead role.

In 2017, Ridley Scott released the films All the Money in the World and Alien: Covenant, which has a sequel in the pipeline for 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews