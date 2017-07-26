Rick Famuyiwa in talks to helm ‘Son of Shaolin’ screen adaption

Rick Famuyiwa could be directing Columbia Pictures’ adaptation of ‘Son of Shaolin’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 26 — Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa is reportedly circling the director’s chair for the Columbia Pictures adaptation of Son of Shaolin.

The teen martial arts feature project is based on a graphic novel by Jay Longino and Caanan White, and merges modern-day kung fu with Shaolin mythology in a story about a group of teens who live in a neighbourhood that is being gentrified.

An aspiring street artist struggling to make ends meet discovers he is the last of his bloodline and must find a way to survive a seemingly unstoppable killer (via Deadline).

Dwayne Johnson is on board to produce with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via the group’s Seven Bucks Entertainment banner. — AFP-Relaxnews