Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Rick Famuyiwa in talks to helm ‘Son of Shaolin’ screen adaption

Wednesday July 26, 2017
10:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UKThe Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UK

The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?

Erdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ JerusalemErdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ Jerusalem

The Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they doThe Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they do

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rick Famuyiwa could be directing Columbia Pictures’ adaptation of ‘Son of Shaolin’. — AFP picRick Famuyiwa could be directing Columbia Pictures’ adaptation of ‘Son of Shaolin’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 26 — Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa is reportedly circling the director’s chair for the Columbia Pictures adaptation of Son of Shaolin.

The teen martial arts feature project is based on a graphic novel by Jay Longino and Caanan White, and merges modern-day kung fu with Shaolin mythology in a story about a group of teens who live in a neighbourhood that is being gentrified.

An aspiring street artist struggling to make ends meet discovers he is the last of his bloodline and must find a way to survive a seemingly unstoppable killer (via Deadline).

Dwayne Johnson is on board to produce with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via the group’s Seven Bucks Entertainment banner. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline