Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 9:51 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Restored ‘Terminator 2’, ‘Annie Hall’ to screen at Berlinale

Friday January 20, 2017
08:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Lambada’ singer Loalwa Braz found deadThe Edit: ‘Lambada’ singer Loalwa Braz found dead

The Edit: Melania taps little-known designer for debutThe Edit: Melania taps little-known designer for debut

Barca beat Sociedad away in Spanish King’s CupBarca beat Sociedad away in Spanish King’s Cup

The Edit: Samsung to hold Galaxy Note 7 press conference in JanuaryThe Edit: Samsung to hold Galaxy Note 7 press conference in January

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Woody Allen's ‘Annie Hall’ will be shown in a restored verion for Berlinale Classics. ― AFP picWoody Allen's ‘Annie Hall’ will be shown in a restored verion for Berlinale Classics. ― AFP picBERLIN, Jan 20 ― The Berlin Film Festival has announced the final selection of restored films that will be screened as part of its Berlinale Classics section.

Five of the seven restored films will be given their world premiere at the film festival, which runs February 9-19.

Among the selection is Woody Allen's Annie Hall, which has been given a 4K restoration, and James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in a digitally restored, 3D version. George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead and James Ivory's Maurice hve also been added to the programme.

The full Berlinale Classics programme:

Annie Hall, Woody Allen, USA, 1977 (world premiere of the digitally restored version)

Avanti Popolo, Rafi Bukaee, Israel, 1986 (international premiere of the digitally restored version)

Canoa, Felipe Cazals, Mexico, 1976 (world premiere of the digitally restored version)

Maurice, James Ivory, UK, 1987 (world premiere of the digitally restored version)

Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero, USA, 1968 (international premiere of the digitally restored version)

Schwarzer Kies (Black Gravel), Helmut Käutner, West Germany, 1961 (world premiere of the digital version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D, James Cameron (world premiere of the digitally restored version) ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline