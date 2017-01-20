Restored ‘Terminator 2’, ‘Annie Hall’ to screen at Berlinale

Woody Allen's ‘Annie Hall’ will be shown in a restored verion for Berlinale Classics. ― AFP picBERLIN, Jan 20 ― The Berlin Film Festival has announced the final selection of restored films that will be screened as part of its Berlinale Classics section.

Five of the seven restored films will be given their world premiere at the film festival, which runs February 9-19.

Among the selection is Woody Allen's Annie Hall, which has been given a 4K restoration, and James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in a digitally restored, 3D version. George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead and James Ivory's Maurice hve also been added to the programme.

The full Berlinale Classics programme:

Annie Hall, Woody Allen, USA, 1977 (world premiere of the digitally restored version)

Avanti Popolo, Rafi Bukaee, Israel, 1986 (international premiere of the digitally restored version)

Canoa, Felipe Cazals, Mexico, 1976 (world premiere of the digitally restored version)

Maurice, James Ivory, UK, 1987 (world premiere of the digitally restored version)

Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero, USA, 1968 (international premiere of the digitally restored version)

Schwarzer Kies (Black Gravel), Helmut Käutner, West Germany, 1961 (world premiere of the digital version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D, James Cameron (world premiere of the digitally restored version) ― AFP-Relaxnews