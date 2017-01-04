Report: Woody Harrelson top pick for role of Han Solo’s mentor

Sources told Variety that Harrelson is the top choice to play a mentor role in the as-yet-untitled prequel to Episode IV. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Woody Harrelson is circling the Han Solo spinoff movie, according to Variety.

Sources told the industry resource that Harrelson is the top choice to play a mentor role in the as-yet-untitled prequel, which will be set before Star Wars: A New Hope.

Han Solo will be played by Alden Ehrenreich. Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover, who will play Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as Solo’s love interest.

The plot will reportedly focus on the early years of the notorious space smugglers and how they became “scoundrels on the rise”.

The film, which is expected to begin production in January, is slated to hit cinemas on May 25, 2018.

It will be the second Star Wars spin-off after last year’s box office smash, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which has already made over US$800 million (RM3.6 billion) at the global box office in less than a month.

This is not the first time that Harrelson has been involved with a franchise. He played a mentor to Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy.