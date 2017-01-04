Report: Sales of George Michael’s music up almost 3,000pc

George Michael was found dead at his home on Christmas Day. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 4 — Sales of George Michael’s music have seen a 2,678 per cent surge in the week ending on December 29.

In a report by Nielsen, as published by Billboard yesterday, Michael has reportedly sold about 477,000 albums and songs, up from 17,000 the week before.

Individual songs counted for 429,000 of those sales from both solo music and that from his band Wham!

The same report by Nielsen added that Michael’s greatest hits album Twenty Five is now No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart — 16 spots higher than its peak when it debuted in 2008.

His Faith album hit No. 18 and the Wham! album Make It Big ranked No. 168, the report added.

Meanwhile, Careless Whisper is back in the Billboard Hot 100 list at No. 33.

The 53-year-old Michael was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

His autopsy results were inconclusive, but manager Michael Lippman said the singer suffered heart failure.