Report: Robert Downey Jr to make at least US$100m from next ‘Avengers’ film

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is well on his way to earning a fortune like his billionaire alter ego, Tony Stark. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — It looks like Robert Downey Jr is well on his way to earning a fortune like his billionaire alter ego, Tony Stark.

Sources told Daily News that Downey is on course to make up to US$100 million (RM447 million) when he reprises his role as Iron Man in the next instalment of the Avengers series.

The figure is understood to include his acting fee, producer points and profit-sharing.

And, as if that’s not enough, he “could make double that amount again in merchandising and other Marvel-ish deals.”

“Marvel knows that he is their quarterback for these films leading the fans through the adventures,” the insider told the news website.

“To have to find a new Tony Stark and make fans love him would be a near-on-impossible challenge.”

The 51-year-old actor so far has three Iron Man movies and two Avengers films under his belt

The next one, Avengers: Infinity War — Part 1, is scheduled for a May 2018 release and will begin filming next month.

Downey already ranks among the best paid actors in the world, with a worth of US$240 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.