Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 4:15 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Report: Robert Downey Jr to make at least US$100m from next ‘Avengers’ film

Friday December 23, 2016
12:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zakir Naik free to travel in Malaysia as not on terror listZakir Naik free to travel in Malaysia as not on terror list

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

Mourinho says he’s ‘too young’ to be lured by wealthy Chinese clubsMourinho says he’s ‘too young’ to be lured by wealthy Chinese clubs

The Edit: Thai couple eat their way through Bangkok in wedding shootThe Edit: Thai couple eat their way through Bangkok in wedding shoot

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is well on his way to earning a fortune like his billionaire alter ego, Tony Stark. — Reuters picActor Robert Downey Jr. is well on his way to earning a fortune like his billionaire alter ego, Tony Stark. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — It looks like Robert Downey Jr is well on his way to earning a fortune like his billionaire alter ego, Tony Stark.

Sources told Daily News that Downey is on course to make up to US$100 million (RM447 million) when he reprises his role as Iron Man in the next instalment of the Avengers series.

The figure is understood to include his acting fee, producer points and profit-sharing.

And, as if that’s not enough, he “could make double that amount again in merchandising and other Marvel-ish deals.”

“Marvel knows that he is their quarterback for these films leading the fans through the adventures,” the insider told the news website.

“To have to find a new Tony Stark and make fans love him would be a near-on-impossible challenge.”

The 51-year-old actor so far has three Iron Man movies and two Avengers films under his belt

The next one, Avengers: Infinity War — Part 1, is scheduled for a May 2018 release and will begin filming next month.

Downey already ranks among the best paid actors in the world, with a worth of US$240 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline