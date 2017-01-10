Report: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agree to settle divorce in private

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie poses, as her husband and co-star Brad Pitt stands nearby, at the premiere of ‘By the Sea’ during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood November 5, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The bitter public war of words between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt appears to be over as both parties have agreed to settle their divorce in private.

The Guardian cited a joint statement from the couple as stating they had reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family.

The statement released yesterday said that all future details of their divorce will be kept confidential through the use of a private judge.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” their statement read.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

The statement is also the first joint one from the estranged couple since Jolie filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences, after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Jolie sought full physical custody of the couple’s six children, with visitation rights for Pitt, but did not seek spousal support.

The split became increasingly messy as the exes battled over custody of their children, with Jolie’s camp accusing Pitt of drug and alcohol abuse as well as hitting at least one of their children.

Pitt, on the other hand, accused Jolie of compromising their children’s privacy and asked a judge to seal details about the youngsters emerging from the couple’s divorce.

Pitt and Jolie are currently following an informal custody arrangement in which Jolie retains physical custody and Pitt is given supervised visits.

Both actors have kept a relatively low profile since their breakup was announced.

Jolie was spotted taking the kids skiing in Colorado over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Pitt, meanwhile, appeared onstage at Sunday’s Golden Globes to long and loud applause from his friends in the audience such as Matt Damon and Vince Vaughn.