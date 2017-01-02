Report: 20 million watch Faye Wong’s comeback concert

Wong has largely remained out of the spotlight over the past few years. — AFP picSHANGHAI, Jan 2 — Faye Wong might have shied away from the stage for six years, but her star power is undiminished.

The Chinese queen of pop’s Faye’s Moments Live 2016 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on Friday was one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, and the numbers certainly backed that up.

According to Apple Daily, more than 20 million people watched the live stream of the concert through the video website Tencent Video at one point.

In just over two hours, she reportedly sang a repertoire of 28 songs, including a duet of You’re Happy (So I’m Happy) with her daughter, aspiring singer-songwriter Leah Dou.

Wong also kept her famous reserve intact throughout: Not once did she utter a word to the audience.

Beijing-born Wong moved to British Hong Kong in 1987 where she soon shot to fame as a Cantopop diva.

Since 1994, she has mostly recorded in Mandarin, often combining alternative music with mainstream Chinese pop.

In 2000, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the Best Selling Canto-Pop Female.