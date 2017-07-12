Renee Zellweger, Common and more join Sarah Jessica Parker drama

Actress Renee Zellweger poses at the 21st annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California October 21, 2114. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 12 — Renee Zellweger, Common, Isabella Rossellini, Simon Baker, Taylor Kinney, and Gus Birney have joined the cast of Sarah Jessica Parker’s upcoming romantic drama Best Day of My Life.

Parker stars as Vivienne, a jazz vocalist in New York City who receives a diagnosis which shatters her world and pushes her to reflect on her reflect on her life’s successes and failures.

The film then follows Vivienne over a compressed 24-hour window as we see her prepare for an upcoming world tour, navigating her relationships and familial obligations, and looking at her life through new lenses.

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Group are producing, along with Parker, with Fabien Constant (Mademoiselle C) to direct from a screenplay written by Laura Eason (House of Cards).

Principal photography is scheduled to begin this week in New York City (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews