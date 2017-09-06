Reese Witherspoon’s advice: Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Reese Witherspoon is dishing advice on how important it is to be a strong woman all the more if you want survive being in Hollywood.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Witherspoon opened up about chasing ambition and finding success as a woman.

“What the heck is wrong with being ambitious? I have been ambitious all my life. In fact, I vividly remember telling my third-grade teacher that I wanted to be the first female president of the United States. Ambition is simply a drive inside of you — it’s having a curiosity or a new idea and the desire to pursue it.

“Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition. Run. So many men think ambition is awesome and sexy!

“We have to do our part to change the idea that a woman with passion and ambition is only out for herself. So, talk to your kids about ambition as a positive trait in men and women.

“All we can do to create change is work hard,” she added. “That’s my advice: Just do what you do well.”