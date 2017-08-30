Reese Witherspoon to guest in ‘The Mindy Project’

(From left) Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey star in ‘A Wrinkle in Time’. — Screen capture via Reuters VideoLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The star of Wild and Legally Blonde will guest in the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project, the show's creator and lead actress has announced.

No information has been shared about the role, but Reese Witherspoon will be appearing in The Mindy Project before it wraps up.

Well known for turn of the century comedies Election and Legally Blonde, true-life dramas Wild and Walk the Line and now 2017's nominated TV crime thriller Big Little Lies, Witherspoon won't be the first to guest on Mindy Kaling's six-season romcom.

Julie Bowen, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Shonda Rhimes, Freida Pinto, Stephen Colbert, Greta Gerwig, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Laverne Cox have all had small roles since 2012's first episode.

Season six of The Mindy Project debuts September 12, 2017 on Hulu, while Witherspoon guests on episode 7, available October 24.

Both Witherspoon and Kaling appear in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time, which adapts Madeleine L'Engle's classic novel and also features Chris Pine, Gugu Mbantha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis and Oprah Winfrey; the pair were also cast in separate episodes of The Muppets TV series.

Before moving on to The Mindy Project, Kaling made her breakthrough in the US version of workplace comedy The Office.

She has a co-starring role in 2018 crime thriller Ocean's Eight alongside Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna and original Ocean's Eleven alumnus Matt Damon; TV sitcom Champions, which she co-wrote as well as co-stars in, features Andy Favreau (The Mick) Anders Holm (Workaholics) and J.J. Totah (Other People and Spider-Man: Homecoming). — AFP-Relaxnews