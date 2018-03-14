Reese Witherspoon talks about strong women and change (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 14 — Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in London yesterday for the European premiere of their film A Wrinkle in Time, based on a beloved American children’s novel.
Directed by Ava DuVernay, the Disney movie transforms author Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 tale of science fiction, adolescent angst and imagination into a vision of black female empowerment.
The film also marks the first time a woman of colour has directed a Hollywood action movie with a budget bigger than US$100 million (RM389.4 million), and with such a multi-racial cast.
Winfrey, Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling play the three supernatural beings who help guide Meg Murry, a 13-year-old who loves physics, in a search for her missing father that involves saving the universe from impending evil.
DuVernay cast bi-racial actress Storm Reid as teenager Meg and populated the film with actors of multiple ethnicities.
The film follows Meg, her step-brother (Deric McCabe), and a friend (Levi Miller) as they embark on a journey that spans time and space in search of her missing father.
It also stars Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. — Reuters