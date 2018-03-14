Reese Witherspoon talks about strong women and change (VIDEO)

Cast members (from left) Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling pose at the premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ in Los Angeles February 26, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 14 — Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in London yesterday for the European premiere of their film A Wrinkle in Time, based on a beloved American children’s novel.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the Disney movie transforms author Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 tale of science fiction, adolescent angst and imagination into a vision of black female empowerment.

The film also marks the first time a woman of colour has directed a Hollywood action movie with a budget bigger than US$100 million (RM389.4 million), and with such a multi-racial cast.

Winfrey, Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling play the three supernatural beings who help guide Meg Murry, a 13-year-old who loves physics, in a search for her missing father that involves saving the universe from impending evil.

DuVernay cast bi-racial actress Storm Reid as teenager Meg and populated the film with actors of multiple ethnicities.

The film follows Meg, her step-brother (Deric McCabe), and a friend (Levi Miller) as they embark on a journey that spans time and space in search of her missing father.

It also stars Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. — Reuters