Reese Witherspoon says she is working to help Storm Harvey victims (VIDEO)

Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 29, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — It was almost a case of seeing double at the premiere of Home Again on Tuesday (August 29) when Reese Witherspoon stepped out with her almost identical 17-year old daughter Ava.

In the Gallery

Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast members Reese Witherspoon (left) and Lake Bell greet each other at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Lake Bell poses at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer poses with cast member Reese Witherspoon at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast members Reese Witherspoon (left) and Lake Bell pose at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer poses at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Reid Scott poses at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Jon Rudnitsky poses at the premiere for ‘Home Again’ at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

Witherspoon also reacted to the recent floods in Texas saying they were “heartbreaking and devastating” and paid homage to charitable support by saying, “It’s incredible seeing the American people galvanizing like this, really rising up to take care of each other and I think that’s what America’s all about.”

In the film Witherspoon plays Alice — a newly single mother who returns to her home town of Los Angeles. On a night out she meets three young male filmmakers, who she invites to live with her with unexpected consequences.

The film is written and directed by first time director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, the daughter of Nancy Meyer, who also acted as producer on the project.

Home Again goes on release in the United States on September 8. — Reuters