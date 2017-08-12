Reality show K-Pop band ‘Wanna One’ makes hot chart debut (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — The latest K-Pop sensation is the hot boyband Wanna One. Its first limited-track album 1x1=1 has its lead single Energetic debuting at the top of seven local music charts.

The 11 members of ‘Wanna One’ were the highest-ranking contestants in the Korean reality show, ‘Produce 101’. — Pic courtesy of YMC EntertainmentThe album has even broke into the top 30 of the US iTunes album chart – an impressive feat for a band formed from the top 11 contestants of reality show Produce 101.

As of press time, the video for Energetic has already surpassed over eight million views on YouTube. Check out the video for a bright, technicolour introduction to K-Pop’s latest stars.