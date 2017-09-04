Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Ready For It’? Taylor Swift releases new song and fans are loving it

Monday September 4, 2017
01:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Get your drink from Tipsy, your ‘friendly’ robo-barmanThe Edit: Get your drink from Tipsy, your ‘friendly’ robo-barman

The Edit: Here’s how you can reduce your daily wasteThe Edit: Here’s how you can reduce your daily waste

The Edit: Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Ready For It’The Edit: Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Ready For It’

Stephens joins fellow American Venus in US Open quartersStephens joins fellow American Venus in US Open quarters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Taylor Swift performs 'Out of the Woods' at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. — Reuters picTaylor Swift performs 'Out of the Woods' at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Prepare yourself for another treat from Taylor Swift in the form of her latest song Ready For It.

Tay Tay debuted the song in a TV promo for a college football game between Alabama and Florida on Saturday. The singer shared the full track the next day and needless to say, it was quick to trend on social media.

This second single is off her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation, which is due for release in November.

The lyrics to the new song have got lots of fans coming up with theories as to whom she is referring to as her “underaged lover” with one too many fingers pointing towards ex-flame Harry Styles. 

Check out the song and some of the reactions to the new music below: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline