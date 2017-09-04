‘Ready For It’? Taylor Swift releases new song and fans are loving it

Taylor Swift performs 'Out of the Woods' at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Prepare yourself for another treat from Taylor Swift in the form of her latest song Ready For It.

Tay Tay debuted the song in a TV promo for a college football game between Alabama and Florida on Saturday. The singer shared the full track the next day and needless to say, it was quick to trend on social media.

This second single is off her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation, which is due for release in November.

The lyrics to the new song have got lots of fans coming up with theories as to whom she is referring to as her “underaged lover” with one too many fingers pointing towards ex-flame Harry Styles.

Check out the song and some of the reactions to the new music below:

"I'm sorry but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now"



Why?



Because she is now a rapper. #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/fj1pGK10TE — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 3, 2017

This song is about @Harry_Styles? He is younger that her and all off her exes and they were on caribbean vacation....#Readyforit pic.twitter.com/WUcsqKX6uE — 🐍🐍🐍danielle🐍🐍🐍 (@alwayslateswift) September 3, 2017

"But if he's a ghost"

"Younger than my exes"

"We moved to an island"



not making everything about harry

but it's about harry



#ReadyForIt — k is seeing h (@enxietystyles) September 3, 2017

Me thinking #ReadyForIt was gonna be all sweet and pure and then Taylor comes in rapping pic.twitter.com/OeCqWh881I — Hannah (@Hannah_Swiftie) September 3, 2017

Taylor Swift outdid Taylor Swift on the same week Taylor Swift outdid Taylor Swift with the record made by Taylor Swift #ReadyForIt — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) September 3, 2017

TAYLOR JUST DROPPED A SONG LITERALLY EVERY SWIFTIE RIGHT NOW #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/mMFsjJ2era — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) September 3, 2017