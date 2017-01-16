Rapunzel gets her hair back in Disney Channel’s ‘Tangled: Before Ever After’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Disney Channel has released the full trailer for what looks like the sequel to 2010’s Tangled with its all-new Tangled: Before Ever After.

This TV movie and subsequent series Tangled: The Series is set after the original Disney theatrical film Tangled, but before the 2012 Tangled Ever After short.

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi reprise their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene as they embark on a new set of adventures along with the lovable characters we’re familiar with like Pascal and Maximus.

Joining them will be Broadway star Eden Espinosa who plays a new central character Cassandra, who is a tough handmaiden who becomes Rapunzel’s confidante

Tangled: Before Ever After is set to debut in March and will be followed by Tangled: The Series.

